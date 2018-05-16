PHOENIX — Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana, Christian Yelich and Tyler Saladino homered in the first four innings off Matt Koch, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Diamondbacks 8-2 on Wednesday to take two of three in Arizona.
Brandon Woodruff (2-0) held the sputtering Arizona offense to one hit in five innings, Daniel Descalso's two-run homer.
Shaw, who has a team-high 10 home runs, also doubled and scored. The Brewers have won three of four, outscoring their opponents 23-9.
Arizona finished a 1-6 homestand and has lost seven of eight heading into a nine-game trip. The game drew 16,762, the smallest home crowd for the Diamondbacks this season.
Koch (2-2) allowed eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, his poorest outing since moving into the rotation after Taijuan Walker underwent Tommy John surgery. Koch had faced Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in his previous three starts; Arizona won two of those games.
Woodruff, in the rotation because of the rash of injuries to Brewers starters, struck out six and walked four.
Shaw and Santana hit two-out drives in the first as Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead, but Descalso homered in the bottom half.
Yelich hit a two-run homer in the second, and Santana's leadoff shot in the fourth put the Brewers ahead 6-2.
Jesus Aguilar singled and Shaw doubled to chase Koch. Santana had an RBI groundout against T.J. McFarland, and Jonathan Villar hit a run-scoring double.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Brewers: OF/1B Ryan Braun missed his third straight game with back tightness.
Diamondbacks: 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder) was scheduled to make another rehab start Wednesday night for Class A Visalia and could join the big league club this weekend in New York.
UP NEXT
Brewers: Milwaukee finishes a 10-game trip with a three-game series at Minnesota. LH Brent Suter (2-3, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Brewers and RH Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.43) goes for the Twins in Friday night's series opener.
Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (4-2, 4.08) is to start Friday at the New York Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom (3-0, 1.83).
