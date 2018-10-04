MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns and his wife have expanded their roster at home just in time for the postseason.
Stearns' wife, Whitney, gave birth to a daughter , Nora, on Wednesday on the eve of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies. It's the couple's first child.
Owner Mark Attanasio said before the series opener that Nora had perfect timing in arriving during the team's off day.
