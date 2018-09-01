WASHINGTON — The busy Milwaukee Brewers have acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays for a minor leaguer.
The deal was announced after both teams played Friday night. Granderson had a pinch-hit single and scored as Toronto won 6-5 at Miami.
Earlier in the day, the playoff-contending Brewers got starter Gio Gonzalez from Washington and reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.
The 37-year-old Granderson is batting .245 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 104 games this season. He has reached the playoffs with four teams in his career — Detroit, the Yankees, the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Brewers sent 21-year-old outfielder Demi Orimoloye to Toronto. Originally from Nigeria, he hit a combined .247 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in two levels of Class A.
