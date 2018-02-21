MILWAUKEE — A new clubhouse building and entry plaza are part of the Milwaukee Brewers' plans to renovate the team's spring training facility in Arizona.

The club finalized details of the plan to update Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The Brewers say that the new clubhouse building will include locker rooms, concessions and retail, while the current minor league building will be demolished.

The current major league clubhouse, which is in another building, will be renovated to include psychological services, sports science and other amenities. Plans also include a new major league practice field.

Construction is scheduled to start in late March, with the project expected to be completed by spring training next year.

Phoenix City Council approved the renovation of Maryvale in November.