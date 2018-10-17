LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 10 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.
With the Brewers leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, the defending NL champion Dodgers went ahead when Brian Dozier singled home a run in the first inning off Gio Gonzalez.
Milwaukee, seeking its first World Series appearance since 1982, tied the score in the fifth when pinch-hitter Domingo Santana hit an RBI double against Rich Hill.
Both teams wasted plenty of chances. The Brewers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers 1 for 9.
It will be a quick turnaround. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
Local St. Cloud couple's bid to deny wedding videography to gay couples is argued before appeals court
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
Local St. Cloud couple's bid to deny wedding videography to gay couples is argued before appeals court
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Benches clear after Machado clips Aguilar's leg in NLCS
Manny Machado has stepped into trouble again.
Twins
NLCS tied: Bellinger lifts Dodgers over Brewers 2-1 in 13
Cody Bellinger singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and tying the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.
Wild
Fleury ties for 10th in NHL wins, Vegas tops Sabres 4-1
Jonathan Marchessault was 13 when goalie Marc-Andre Fleury got his first NHL win on Oct. 18, 2003.
Wolves
Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener
Stephen Curry is coming off an injury-plagued season and a summer he thought might be among his best yet.
Twins
Brewers, Dodgers tied after 12 innings in NLCS Game 4
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 12 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.