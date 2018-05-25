MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have optioned slumping shortstop Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs and acquired backup catcher Erik Kratz from the New York Yankees as part of a series of moves.
The Brewers will send a player to be named or cash to the Yankees for Kratz, who was hitting .269 with four homers in Triple-A. Kratz will back up starter Manny Pina after Jett Bandy was designated for assignment.
The moves were announced before Friday's game against the New York Mets.
The slick-fielding Arcia was hitting .194. Considered one of the franchise's top young players, the 23-year-old Arcia was having trouble at the plate after hitting .277 with 15 homers in 2017.
Eric Sogard was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He figures to share time at shortstop with the recently acquired Tyler Saladino, who is hitting .400 in 11 games.
The Brewers also optioned right-handed reliever Jorge Lopez to Triple-A and recalled righty Adrian Houser from Double-A Biloxi.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.