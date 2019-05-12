CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned reliever Burch Smith to their top farm club.
The addition of Barnes gives Milwaukee a fresh arm in the bullpen a day after its 15-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs. Smith pitched the final 3 1/3 innings Saturday, surrendering Willson Contreras' game-ending homer.
Barnes also began the year with the Brewers, going 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in 13 appearances before he was sent down on May 2.
The Brewers announced the moves before Sunday night's series finale against the Cubs.
