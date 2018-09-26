More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kavanaugh drama: high stakes for rivals in abortion debate
Among those riveted by the drama of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination are the rival sides in America's abortion debate, each convinced that the nationwide right to abortion is at stake.
Nation
Kavanaugh's calendar portrays party-filled summer in 1982
Democratic senators are likely to use the calendars to question how truthful Kavanaugh has been about his younger days.
National
New sex misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh
A woman represented by Stormy Daniels' attorney alleges she witnessed Kavanaugh "consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s." The Senate Judiciary Committee says it is reviewing the allegations.
Nation
Father says he panicked when he lost sight of missing son
The father of a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a North Carolina park over the weekend says it has been hard to sleep.
National
Bump stocks: What's changed since Las Vegas shootings
The gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting was armed with 23 AR-style weapons, 14 of them fitted with "bump stocks" that allowed them to…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.