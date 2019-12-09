Bremer Bank executives' surprise pursuit of a merger earlier this year began a fight over the future of Minnesota's fourth-largest bank that courts may have to settle, leaders of Bremer Trust, the bank's owner and one of the state's largest charities, said Monday.

Bremer Bank filed suit last month to stop the trust from trying to sell the firm. In their first legal response, the trustees filed a 43-page document that said it was bank executives' actions that showed the bank was worth more than previously thought, a revelation that put the trust on a collision course with federal tax law.

The trust "now faces an existential crisis," the trustees said. "Its only path forward is to sell its shares."

The trustees added a counterclaim alleging the bank's top executives and directors have wrongfully tried to stop the trustees from selling its majority stake in the firm.

"The events of 2019 have revealed that [Bremer Bank] shares are worth approximately double their previous valuation," the trustees said in the filing. With those shares making up the majority of Bremer Trust's holdings, the trust will have to increase its donations to comply with federal tax requirements that charities must annually distribute funds equal to at least 5% of their assets.

The trust distributes about $50 million a year in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin, the states where Bremer Bank has branches in accordance with the wishes of man who founded both, Otto Bremer, who died in 1951. By selling the bank, the trustees estimate the trust's assets would double and its annual giving would rise to around $100 million.

In the initial lawsuit, Bremer Bank executives said Otto Bremer's vision was to create a permanent relationship and ensure the bank's profits "would always be shared with the community."

The trustees, in the response, denied "that Otto Bremer intended to create a permanent relationship ... or that the bank's earnings would always be shared with the community." They noted that when Otto Bremer created the trust, "he left no room" for the bank's executives to second-guess the trustees.

The trustees said the bank's executives triggered the conflict earlier this year when they "pursued a merger of equals" with another firm without telling board members. When they did inform the board, the executives "enthusiastically endorsed pursuing that transaction," the trustees said.

The board ultimately decided not to pursue that deal, but trustees said they had a fiduciary duty to look for other prospective deals.