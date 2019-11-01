36th Breeders' Cup

What: Season-ending thoroughbred championships. The two-day, 14-race event is worth $30 million in purses and awards.

Where: Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., hosts for a record 10th time amid intense scrutiny. Thirty-six horses have died at the track since last December.

Friday: Five races (featuring all 2-year-olds) beginning at 3:12 p.m. Dennis' Moment is the early 8-5 favorite for the final race of the day, the $2 million Juvenile. The Juvenile winner typically is tabbed as the winter-book favorite for the next Kentucky Derby.

Saturday: Nine races beginning at 1:55 p.m. McKinzie, trained by Bob Baffert, is the early 3-1 favorite for the final race of the day and the richest of the weekend — the $6 million Classic (7:44 p.m. post time). Baffert is going for his fourth victory in the Classic. Omaha Beach, scratched as the favorite at this year's Kentucky Derby, will run as the 8-5 favorite in the $1 million Dirt Mile.

TV: 3 p.m. Friday, NBCSN; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, NBCSN; 7 p.m. Saturday, Ch. 11.

