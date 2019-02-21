One early goal was all it took. The defense took care of the rest.

Breck senior defenseman Katherine Solohub scored 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game, and it held up as the game-winner in the Mustangs' 2-0 victory over Fergus Falls in the Class 1A quarterfinals Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

"We did a good job at keeping the puck around the perimeter," Solohub said. "We really focused on using the glass. All the defense had a great game today."

Breck senior goaltender Ally Frantzick, who earned her second shutout this season, made 14 saves. Perhaps none was bigger than a glove save late in the second period on the Otters' 40-goal scorer, Sophie Rausch.

"I saw the play kind of breaking down," Frantzick said. "I was able to read the shot pretty well."

Junior Olivia Mobley sealed the victory for No. 2-seeded and defending Class 1A champion Breck (20-8) with her 29th goal of the season with 1:13 left in regulation.

For the Otters (21-7), making their first trip to state since 2009, the loss was just the second in 12 games. Senior goalie Jadyn McKeever made 31 saves.

"In these games, if you want to win, you've got to score when you have your chances," Fergus Falls coach Tim Lill said. "Obviously they outchanced us by a mile.

"We didn't have much time to work. If we crossed the blue line, we had sticks on us immediately."

HEATHER RULE