Breck senior forward David Roddy will announce his decision 7 p.m. Friday night at his high school between Colorado State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound three-star prospect attended the Gophers' opening win Tuesday against Nebraska Omaha, but does that mean Roddy will choose to stay home later tonight?

Maybe not.

After his football season ended last week, Roddy made it clear he wanted to play college hoops. Since tweeting his final three schools recently, it sounds like Northwestern and Colorado State are ahead of Minnesota in the running for his services next season.

Roddy made official visits to all three schools, so he knows exactly where he fits the best with each program.

In mid-September, Roddy’s official visit with the Gophers went well. He toured the new Athletes Village facility, watched practice and hung out with players at the Miami (Ohio) football game, especially former Howard Pulley AAU teammates and Gophers freshmen Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa.

"It’s just really cool to see those guys be in the place they’re in now, representing Minnesota in the most positive way they can," Roddy said. "I’m excited for them and what they’ll do this season. It was a really fun spending time with them and getting to know their everyday life and what it is to be a Gopher.”

As close as Roddy is to his AAU teammates, it doesn't look like that was enough to pursuade him to join them at Minnesota. Where does that leave Richard Pitino for the 2019 recruiting class?

The Gophers lost four-star Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) forward Tray Jackson when he switched his commitment to Missouri last month. So there are four open scholarship spots for next season.

La Lumiere Prep (Ind.) senior wing Gerald Drumgoole recently visited Minnesota, as did Lee High School (Ala.) forward Kobe Brown last month. Drumgoole and Brown haven't indicated signing in the early period, which starts next Wednesday. But I'm sure the Gophers would like to get them committed in November.

The U's No. 1 2019 target has always been five-star Rochester John Marshall forward Matthew Hurt, but he could be leaning toward a decision in the spring. So Pitino's best recruiting pitch to any future recruits in this latest class might just be having his current team get off to a strong start this year.