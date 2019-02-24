A rematch from last year's Class 1A championship game netted the same result for Breck: a state title.

No. 2-seeded Breck, on the strength of eighth-grade goaltender Uma Corniea's 41 saves and a four-goal burst in the third period, won its third state title and second in a row with a 6-1 victory over top-seeded Warroad on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

"They're both such an honor," said junior forward Olivia Mobley. "The feeling is the same."

The Mustangs (22-8-0) handed the Warriors (28-1-1) their only loss. Breck outscored opponents 19-2 in the tournament. The Warriors came into the title game having allowed just 20 goals this season. Six goals was a season high — by three goals.

Breck took early 1-0 leads in each state tournament game and did the same on Saturday, when Carly Beniek scored with four minutes left in the first period.

"The team has consistently brought a really strong effort to start the game," Breck co-head coach Steve Persian said before Saturday's game. "I would expect nothing different."

That Mustangs momentum lasted only about 10 seconds. Warroad answered 1:41 later on a power play, tying the score with Marlie Johnston's fourth goal of the season.

It was a bit of the same in the second period. Breck took a 2-1 lead at the 4:09 mark when eighth-grader Elly Klepinger's point shot deflected in for her third goal of the season. But when Breck went on the penalty kill nine seconds later, it didn't allow Warroad to tie it again.

Mobley added the dagger with a top-shelf slapshot at the 2:05 mark of the third period for the two-goal lead on her fifth goal of the tournament.

With about 7 minutes to play in regulation, Warroad put the puck in the net, which would have made it a 3-2 game. But the whistle had already blown the play dead after the initial save. With 4:44 on the clock, Warroad was called for delay of game after the puck was loose in its crease. Officials awarded Breck a penalty shot, and Sadie Lindsay scored to make it 4-1.

Warroad coach David Marvin was not happy.

"I thought it was rotten," Marvin said. "… That whole turn of events."

It turned into a momentum killer for Warroad. Breck added an empty-netter and then another goal to seal the victory.

Corniea (10-3-0) came up big again. She also made 40 saves Nov. 30 when the two teams faced each other in a 3-0 Warroad victory at Breck. She stopped 25 shots in last year's state title game.

"No one does it alone," Corniea said. "We're a team. You have to have all six people play at their best to win games, and that's what we did today."