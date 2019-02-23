After winning a tight defensive game in the state quarterfinals, Breck co-head coach Steve Persian said he wanted to see crisper puck movement in the next game.

So the Mustangs piled up goals Friday in the Class 1A semifinal against Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/Southwest Christian, including six in the first period of an 11-1 victory.

"I think the first period is a testament to moving the puck and really crashing the net," Persian said.

Junior Olivia Mobley and sophomore Sadie Lindsay scored hat trick and five other players each scored a goal for the second-seeded Mustangs.

Eighth-grader Stella Retrum scored 2 minutes, 21 seconds into the game to set the tone. Lindsay and senior Carly Beniek scored 26 seconds apart to make it 3-0. Two of Mobley's goals came 21 seconds apart in the first, the second coming on a mini breakaway.

"Coach stressed a lot getting the puck out, just chipping it off the glass," said Mobley, who has a team-leading 32 goals this season. "My linemate Alley Qualley, she shot it right through the center of the ice. It was such a nice play."

The defending-champion Mustangs (21-8-0) handed the No. 3-seeded White Hawks (23-1-5) their first loss. Freshman defenseman Montana Courneya scored late in the second.

"Our young kids really played like young kids," White Hawks co-head coach Bob Kuehl said. "[Breck's] good, and they're fast. And our girls didn't adjust very well."

HEATHER RULE