Anderson Breazeale and Spencer Pruett each won an individual event and swam a leg on two winning relays to lead Breck/Blake to the team championship in Class 1A True Team boys’ swimming and diving state meet at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Breazeale and Pruett helped their co-op team take first in the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay and compile 2,144 total points. St. Thomas Academy finished second (1,955) and Northfield third (1,950.5).

Pruett also won the 200 freestyle while Breazeale won the 100 backstroke. Breck/Blake’s James Pan, who swam a leg on the 200 medley relay, won the 200 IM.

Winona/Winona Cotter’s Jack Herczeg was the only double individual champion, winning the 50 and 100 freestyles.

In Class 2A, despite not winning an individual event, Edina won state mee. The Hornets had a score of 2,731.5 finishing ahead of Minnetonka’s 2,664.

Stillwater’s Will Whittington and Wayzata’s Casey Stowe both had multiple first place finishes. Whittington won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. Stowe won the 200-yard individual medley and set a new meet record in the 100-yard backstroke.

Andrew Trepanier of Lakeville North set 2 new meet records in the 50-yard freestyle finishing in 20.53 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 49.39 seconds.