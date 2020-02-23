Breck coach Steve Persian wasn't pleased with his team's first period performance in its eight-goal semifinal victory over Rochester Lourdes on Friday.

The championship game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Saturday was a different story.

Breck scored three goals in the opening 17 minutes en route to a 6-0 victory over the Lumberjacks to claim its third consecutive Class 1A state championship at Xcel Energy Center.

The Mustangs (25-6) join Minnetonka (2011-13) and Edina (2017-19) as the only girls' hockey teams to win three consecutive state championships. They are the first Class 1A team to achieve the feat.

"I think they came out flying. I think they came out with a mission," Persian said. "The start of the game was exactly what we were looking for today."

The second line accounted for Breck's first four goals Saturday. Junior Sadie Lindsay led the group with two goals — both coming in the first period — and two assists. The first of those assists came on the opening goal, scored by Sadie's freshman sister, Ava Lindsay, who also had three assists.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton goaltender Araya Kiminski could only watch as Breck scored its first goal Saturday, coming from Breck freshman Ava Lindsay.

The second line's production was pivotal as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (27-4) did a good job of limiting Breck's top line, Persian said. That's when the Mustangs' depth showed.

"The reality is we didn't really view it as a second line. We viewed it as having two very strong lines both capable of stepping up and putting the puck in the net," Persian said. "So, they took advantage of the opportunity to go against the line that was having a little bit more trouble keeping up."

Breck outscored its opponents 23-2 in the state tournament.

Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year Olivia Mobley made it 5-0 midway through the third period. It was her eighth goal of the tournament and her 58th of the season.

"It's unbelievable," Mobley said about scoring in her final high school game. "Being able to end it as state champs for the third time is incredible. It's such an honor."

Sarah Peterson finished with 25 saves in the shutout. In eight periods played in the tournament, the Breck goalie gave up a single goal.

Lumberjacks coach Courtney Olin called Breck "just a very skilled team. You look at their program, a lot skill and a lot of Division I players on their team. We gave it our best shot … at some point, skill just beats work ethic."

Paul Hodowanic (paul.hodowanic@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.