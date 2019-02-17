MILWAUKEE — Brad Brechting had 21 points as Oakland got past Milwaukee 89-73 on Saturday night.

Brechting shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added four blocks.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 17 points for Oakland (12-16, 8-7 Horizon League). Karmari Newman added 17 points. Xavier Hill-Mais had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.

Vance Johnson scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Darius Roy added 22 points.

DeAndre Abram had only 5 points despite entering the contest as the Panthers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Oakland 67-64 on Jan. 10. Oakland faces Detroit at home next Saturday. Milwaukee takes on IUPUI on the road on Friday.