Alejandra Campoverdi forged a path for herself that some only dream of, turning humble beginnings into a life of poise and power.

The daughter of immigrants raised on welfare, she made it to the University of Southern California and then Harvard. She turned a volunteer position with then-Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign into a post at the White House. She made a mighty but unsuccessful run for Congress.

But something was looming in her blood that had the power to take all of that away. Breast cancer was attacking every woman in her life.

The disease stole her great-grandmother when she was in her 70s. It came after her grandmother in her 60s, her mother at 49. One aunt survived cancer; another finished treatment in February.

It seemed only a matter of time before it came for her. But Campoverdi’s approach typified a generational shift. While others in her family ignored a lump, or let the doctors take the lead, Campoverdi decided to become “the CEO of her own body.”

In 2014, she tested positive for a mutation in her BRCA2 gene, confirming what she already knew: A high risk of breast cancer ran in her blood.

Cecilia Medellin, right, makes the sign of the cross on her daughter Alejandra Campoverdi’s forehead before her double mastectomy at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 19, 2018.

Campoverdi dove into researching and consulting with doctors. She met with the man who discovered BRCA2 gene mutations and interviewed him for a documentary she executive produced. She launched awareness initiatives.

Last fall, at 39, she decided to have a double mastectomy that would reduce her risk of getting cancer from 85% to less than 3%. Campoverdi decided she was going to get breast cancer before it got her.

Campoverdi grew up in a cramped apartment in Santa Monica. Her grandmother Maria Louisa Medellin walked her to school each morning after a prayer. Medellin depended on family to pay for rent and necessities, Campoverdi said. Health insurance was a luxury she couldn’t afford. So when her grandmother discovered a lump in her breast, she said nothing. She did nothing.

Her grandmother eventually got treatment, but she grew frail. She managed to will herself out of bed one day, though. She bought a pearly blue rosary and walked to her church, where she had it blessed, and returned to her bed with the gift for her granddaughter. Medellin died soon after. “It destroyed me,” Campoverdi said.

Campoverdi finished high school and studied at USC, working as a model and actress to make ends meet. After she graduated, her mother, Cecilia Medellin, found out she had breast cancer and had a lumpectomy.

Years later, Campoverdi urged her mother to get tested to see whether she had any BRCA mutations that put her at greater risk for the disease. The test came back positive. “That’s when I decided to get tested,” Campoverdi said.

Five years earlier, she started at the White House and eventually became the first deputy director of Hispanic Media. From 2014 to 2016, she was director of video initiatives at the Los Angeles Times and managing editor of a multicultural effort called EmergingUS. She went on to become senior adviser to Mellody Hobson, who is vice chairwoman of Starbucks and married to George Lucas.

Campoverdi ran for California’s 34th Congressional District in 2017 with a platform of universal health care. In her first campaign video, her mother sat beside her as she spoke publicly for the first time about being a BRCA gene mutation carrier. “As an aide in the Obama White House, I proudly worked to help pass Obamacare because I knew it would save lives. I never imagined one of those lives might be my own,” she said in the ad.

She didn’t win the primary, but her planned double mastectomy became her next campaign.

She recognizes that she is privileged and able to work with the best doctors (her surgeon’s patients include Angelina Jolie). Cultural factors may keep Latinas from getting tested, and economic disparities may prevent many from getting health insurance. That’s why she started the Well Woman Coalition, an initiative to help empower women of color to take control of their health.

Campoverdi said by the time she was in the operating room for her own five-hour surgery, she felt resolved and at peace. There, with that pearly blue rosary interlaced between her fingers, she felt her grandmother with her.

The surgery went well, and as a matter of routine, the breast tissue removed during surgery was examined.

She wasn’t worried. Women who have their breasts removed never learn whether, in the end, it truly saved them. Without surgery, it might have been years before getting a diagnosis. Maybe it would have been never.

Six days after surgery, her doctor called her, and the woman used to being in control found herself struggling to follow. “I’m sorry, you’re going to have to repeat everything you just said,” she told her doctor.

“You had cancer,” Dr. Kristi Funk said.

Her cancer was so small that it was undetectable by every mammogram, every MRI, every ultrasound.

Alejandra Campoverdi at her mother’s home in Playa Vista, Calif., on December 6, 2018.

If she’d had any doubts about the radical surgery beforehand, she certainly didn’t have them now.

“I saved my own life,” she said.