Women who use certain types of hormones after menopause have an increased risk of developing breast cancer nearly two decades after they stop taking the pills, long-term results from a federal study suggest.

Although the risk is very small, doctors say a new generation of women entering menopause may not be aware of landmark findings from 2002 that tied higher breast cancer rates to hormone pills combining estrogen and progestin. “The message is probably not clear” that even short-term use may have lasting effects, said Dr. Rowan Chlebowski of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif.

The results are from the Women’s Health Initiative, a federally funded study that tested pills that doctors long thought would help prevent heart disease, bone loss and other problems in women after menopause. More than 16,000 women ages 50 to 70 were given hormone or dummy pills for five to six years. The main part of the study was stopped in 2002 when researchers saw more heart problems and breast cancers among hormone users.

With roughly 19 years of follow-up, 572 breast cancers have occurred in women on hormones vs. 431 among those on dummy pills. That worked out to a 29% greater risk.

Still, it was a difference of just 141 cases over many years, so women with severe menopause symptoms may decide that the benefits of the pills outweigh their risks, doctors say. The advice remains to use the lowest possible dose for the shortest time.

Why might hormones raise breast risk? “The hormones are stimulating the cells to grow” and it can take many years for a tumor to form and be detected, said Dr. C. Kent Osborne of the Baylor College of Medicine.

The results are another reason that hormone users should follow guidelines to get regular mammograms, said Dr. Jennifer Litton, a specialist at MD Anderson Cancer Center.