Odorizzi run hits nine

Jake Odorizzi, tied for the AL lead in wins and first in ERA (1.92), is 9-0 since a loss on April 10 dropped him to 0-2. He is the first Twins pitcher to win nine straight decisions since Johan Santana was 9-0 in 12 starts from July 15-Sept. 10 in 2006, the year Santana won the AL Cy Young Award. Here are Odorizzi’s stats since April 17:

Starts 10

Record 9-0

ERA 0.98

Innings 64

Hits 45

BB 15

SO 69

• In his past 10 starts, Odorizzi has had scoreless-innings streaks of 22 and 16⅓. He has given up zero runs six times, one run two times, two runs one time and three runs one time.