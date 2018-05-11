Let's start here: I think there's a better chance than not that Andrew Wiggins is on the Timberwolves' roster next season. He's a talented 23-year-old former No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year about to enter into five very highly-paid years. The former makes it hard for the Wolves to give him up, and the latter makes it hard for them to find a willing taker.
But Wiggins is the Wolves' most enticing asset. And particularly if the Wolves are able to extend Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, the possibility of a Wiggins trade after the new league year begins in July is at least worth considering. Advancing into the next tier might necessitate shaking things up more, and Wiggins is a candidate.
So consider this an exercise in assessing Wiggins' potential value and what he might fetch in return if — a big if — the Wolves decide to go that route. You can read a full breakdown on the blog.
Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball.
