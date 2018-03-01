BUCKSPORT, Maine — Two Maine friars say they are closing down their iconic bakery to open up a brewery.
The Bangor Daily News reports Friar's Bakehouse in Bangor will close Friday after more than 18 years. Franciscan Brothers Donald Paul and Kenneth Leo say they plan to open their new venture, the Friar's Brewhouse Tap Room, this month.
The brew house will be located in Bucksport, much closer to the brothers' monastery. Paul says the 40-minute commute to Bangor was a big strain for the two.
The two began selling their homebrew beer in 2013, and had been considering opening a separate business to highlight their brews for the past six years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Toomey urges Trump to back gun restriction bill
The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and the gun debate (all times local):
National
Trump defends US steel, aluminum as tariff deadlines near
President Donald Trump on Thursday defended the U.S. steel and aluminum industries as he faces deadlines on whether to impose tariffs or quotas on imports of both products.
National
Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to act on guns
Putting fellow Republicans in the hot seat, President Donald Trump is calling for quick and substantial changes to the nation's gun laws even as he criticizes lawmakers for being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to act.
Celebrities
Driver in fatal Metro Transit bus crash sentenced
Families of the victims of a fatal drunken driving bus crash in St. Paul offered forgiveness to the driver as a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
TV & Media
Gunshot at Georgia school ignites debate on arming teachers
Police say they don't know why a popular teacher allegedly fired a handgun inside his classroom, causing a chaotic lockdown and evacuation of his Georgia high school. But it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.