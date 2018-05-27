SAO PAULO — A strike by Brazilian truckers that has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country has entered a seventh day with no immediate solution in sight.
Anger over rising diesel prices led truckers to begin striking last week and they've vowed to continue striking until the government commits itself to lowering those prices.
The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Sunday that the strike has resulted in nearly $3 billion in losses since it began on May 21.
Police have cleared 132 of the 529 blockades truckers erected across the country, allowing trucks with emergency fuel supplies to reach army facilities and police stations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italy's premier-designate summoned to give update on Cabinet
Italy's premier-designate went to the presidential palace Sunday evening to report on whether he has succeeded in assembling a Cabinet for a populist government that wins the staunchly pro-Europe Italian president's approval while satisfying coalition leaders' demands for a euroskeptic economy minister.
World
No longer driven by conflict, Colombians vote for president
For decades, Colombians voted with an eye on the bloody conflict with leftist rebels that dominated their country and politics.
World
Brazilian truckers strike enters its 7th day
A strike by Brazilian truckers that has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country has entered a seventh day with no immediate solution in sight.
World
S. Korea: Kim commits to summit with Trump, denuclearization
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed in their surprise meeting to sitting down with President Donald Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
World
US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle
High-ranking military officials from the United States, France and Germany took part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in France on Sunday to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a turning point in World War I and a key moment in U.S. Marine Corps history.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.