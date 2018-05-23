SAO PAULO — Brazilian police say a former governor who was convicted of embezzlement and money laundering has failed to turn himself in and is considered a fugitive from justice.

The press office of the state's civil police said Wednesday that Eduardo Azeredo's legal team had agreed he would turn himself in Tuesday night after a court in Minas Gerais state denied his appeal and issued an arrest warrant. But he didn't show up at the agreed-upon time.

On Wednesday, police were heading to addresses linked to Azeredo, hoping to bring him in.

Azeredo was governor of Minas Gerais in the 1990s and later served in Congress.