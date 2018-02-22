SAO PAULO — Authorities have announced plans to relocate Venezuelan migrants who have fled to Brazil's northern state of Roraima.
The state is struggling to cope with the influx of an estimated 40,000 Venezuelans who are fleeing hunger and unrest in their homeland and pouring into the capital of Boa Vista.
Brazilian President Michel Temer's chief of staff office said Wednesday that 350 migrants will be sent to Sao Paulo and another 180 will go to the city of Manaus.
Relocation to other cities is also being studied.
The migrants will be moved in about two weeks and are being vaccinated for measles, diphtheria and other diseases.
