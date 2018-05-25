RIO DE JANEIRO — Truckers angry over fuel price hikes are striking for a fifth straight day in Brazil despite a deal reached with unions to suspend the stoppage.

The strike caused hundreds of public schools in several states on Friday to cancel classes, while roads in many cities were blocked and the Brasilia international airport said planes would only be allowed to land if they had enough fuel to depart on subsequent flights. The airport also said American Airlines canceled a flight scheduled from Miami and others would be canceled if the situation didn't improve.

The government and several unions that represent truckers said late Thursday they had reached a deal for a suspension of the strike for 15 days.

It wasn't immediately clear if truckers would comply as word got out Friday.