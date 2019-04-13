SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pele has successfully undergone surgery for the removal of a kidney stone in a Sao Paulo hospital.
The Albert Einstein Hospital said on its website Saturday that Pele's surgery went well, but did not provide additional details.
The 78-year-old was hospitalized in Brazil on April 2 after spending five days in a Paris hospital for a urinary infection.
He had been in France to attend an event with forward Kylian Mbappe.
Pele has been in the hospital frequently over the last few years for kidney and prostate problems.
Venezuela's ex-spy chief fights extradition from Spain to US
A spokesman for a Spanish court says Venezuela's former spy chief has refused to be extradited to the United States on a drug warrant.
Bosnian Serb wrongly calls Srebrenica massacre a 'myth'
A Bosnian Serb leader has wrongly called the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where over 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb troops, "a fabricated myth." The comments defy international court rulings that say genocide was committed in the eastern Bosnian enclave.
UK pressured not to overlook Swedish claims to Assange
British lawmakers are heaping pressure on the government to make sure that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces Swedish justice if prosecutors there reopen a rape investigation against him.
Ukraine ambassador's car rammed in London; Police fire shots
British police fired shots Saturday at a car outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London after it rammed other cars parked in front of the embassy.