– Had the blade slashed a bit more of Jair Bolsonaro's abdomen, the evangelical preacher who came to see him in the hospital might have had to prepare a eulogy about his friend's presidential hopes being dashed by the same plague of violence that fueled his stunning rise.

Instead, when he saw Bolsonaro in intensive care last month, the preacher, Silas Malafaia, who is enormously popular, saw fit to crack a joke.

"Look what God did!" Malafaia recalled telling the candidate, who was dazed after undergoing numerous procedures to stitch up his intestinal tract and other organs. "You were stabbed, and now all the other candidates are complaining about all the television coverage you're getting."

Before the attack last month, Bolsonaro had already begun to look like an indomitable phenomenon, campaigning in outbursts against corruption and violence that largely matched the national mood.

'Greater sense of purpose'

But far from blunting his rise, the near-fatal stabbing crystallized Bolsonaro's conviction that only he could straighten out a country reeling from years of economic trouble, corruption scandals and a record-high wave of bloodshed, the pastor said.

"I think it gave him a greater sense of purpose," Malafaia said.

A knack for turning setbacks into opportunity has been a constant for Bolsonaro, the far-right populist who won Sunday's runoff election to become Brazil's next president, upending the political parties and norms that have governed Brazil since the end of military rule more than 30 years ago.

Bolsonaro's broadsides against women, gay people, Brazilians of color and even democracy — "Let's go straight to the dictatorship," he said as a congressman — made him so polarizing that he struggled to find a running mate until early August.

"Elections won't change anything in this country," he said during one of his seven terms in Congress. "Unfortunately, it will only change the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn't do, killing 30,000. If some innocent people die, that's fine."

Far from disqualifying him, his incendiary remarks over the years and throughout the campaign made Bolsonaro appealing to millions of Brazilians. Many see in him the kind of disruptive, status quo-breaking potential that propelled President Donald Trump's victory in 2016.

Becoming a folk hero

On Sunday, Bolsonaro, 63, said his government would uphold the constitution and democratic principles.

Bolsonaro's career began with a relatively short stint as an army paratrooper that ended in controversy. He became enthralled by the idea of joining the armed forces in the early 1970s when soldiers descended on an area near Campinas, his hometown hunting down a communist guerrilla leader.

Bolsonaro has since taken credit for guiding the soldiers that day. It was one of many such manhunts during the military dictatorship that spanned from 1964 to 1985.

His time in uniform came to an end just as democracy was being restored. In an act of insubordination, Bolsonaro published an essay in 1986 in which he took his superiors to task over military pay.

The controversy made him something of a folk hero in military circles. He leveraged the attention into a successful run for City Council in Rio de Janeiro in 1988. Then, in 1990, he ran for a seat in Congress and won with robust backing from military supporters.

Bolsonaro was highly visible and frequently brash as a lawmaker. But only two of the dozens of bills and amendments he introduced over 27 years in Congress became law. His conservative views on gay rights and abortion have endeared him to some in Brazil's evangelical caucus.

But he mainly became known for his outbursts, perhaps most notably in 2003, when he shoved a leftist colleague, Maria do Rosário Nunes, after telling her she was not worthy of being raped.

Now Nunes said she fears that Bolsonaro — who has threatened to banish opponents and make it easier for the police to kill suspects — will be a ruthless leader. "He is incapable of producing a consensus, an agreement," she said. "There is no dialogue with him."