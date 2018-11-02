– Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s next president, won over millions of voters by vowing to make it easier for police to kill criminals and crush the nation’s violent gangs, often flashing a gun sign with his hands.

A “good criminal is a dead criminal,” Bolsonaro said on the campaign trail.

The type of draconian approach Bolsonaro promised has already been employed for months in Rio de Janeiro, his home state, where the military has overseen security operations since February. It has led to a surge in killings by authorities — and a debate over whether the tactic is working.

Between March and September, the police and the army killed at least 922 people in the state of Rio de Janeiro, a 45 percent increase from the same period last year. Nearly 1 in every 4 people killed here since March have died at the hands of the state.

Opinion polls suggest a broad majority of people in Rio de Janeiro support the military intervention. But while reports of crimes like robberies and cargo theft have declined in the first seven months of the military takeover, the total number of violent deaths in the state has increased.

“The reduction of violence is strategic to Brazil,” said Samira Bueno, executive director of the Brazilian Forum for Public Security, which studies violence trends. But so far, she added, “it has been discussed through myths and formulations that aren’t fact or evidence based.”

Brazilians broadly agree that drastic measures need to be taken to curb the extraordinary wave of violent crime in the country, which led to the deaths of a record 63,880 people last year.

In Rio de Janeiro state alone, more than 5,197 people have been killed this year — far more than the 3,438 civilians killed in conflict last year in Afghanistan, according to U.N. figures.

The staggering level of violence weighed heavily on voters over the weekend. Along with Bolsonaro, other politicians who had vowed to hunt down suspected criminals were rewarded at polls, setting the stage for a period of intensified bloodletting.

Bolsonaro, who won by a decisive margin, said in August that police officers who gun down armed criminals with “10 or 30 shots need to be decorated, not prosecuted.”

Experts warn that encouraging police to become more lethal is unlikely to address the root causes of violence, and may exacerbate them.

“You’re implementing the death penalty in the police’s day-to-day activities,” said Bueno. “In addition to being illegal, contrary to the constitution and immoral, it will make police officers more vulnerable.”