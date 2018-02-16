– Brazil's military will take over security in Rio de Janeiro after a spike in violence tainted the city's Carnival celebration, President Michel Temer announced Friday.

The military intervention, the first of its kind since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship in 1988, will be in effect until December. Brazil's Congress is expected to ratify the measure early next week.

In a televised speech, Temer labeled the intervention an "extreme measure" necessary to crack down on organized crime and drug trafficking that have overtaken the city of 6.5 million people, the country's second most populous.

"Enough," he declared. "We won't allow them to kill our present and assassinate our future."

Rio's secretary of security resigned following the announcement. Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, who coordinated security in Rio during the 2016 Summer Olympics, will be at the helm of the intervention.

Infamous for its spells of violence, Rio enjoyed a four-year respite in homicides at the start of the decade. But as Brazil sank into its worst recession on record, the city's police budget dried up, leaving areas that were once heavily policed at the mercy of warring gangs.

The surge in crime has had serious repercussions for residents. In the past year, homicides, assaults and thefts in the city spiked to levels not seen in 15 years. Nearly 400 schools canceled classes because of violence last year, and 70 percent of the city's residents have contemplated moving to escape the situation, according to a 2017 poll.

The chaos came to a head this week when gunfire, assaults on tourists and mass muggings marred the city's largest event, Carnival. Both Rio's mayor and the state governor were widely criticized for skipping town as 6 million people gathered for the weeklong party.