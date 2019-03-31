JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister has warmly welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his first state visit to Israel.
Bolsonaro touched down Sunday and received red carpet treatment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is running for re-election in nine days. The Brazilian leader opened his speech after landing with the words "I love Israel" in Hebrew.
The Brazilian president is expected during his three-day trip to decide whether to follow President Donald Trump's lead and move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move he has repeatedly promised.
Netanyahu called Bolsonaro a "good friend" and says Israel and Brazil have entered "a new era" of relations.
