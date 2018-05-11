SAO PAULO — Brazil right back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement his knee injury makes it "impossible to call Dani Alves for the period of preparation, friendlies and, consequently, the World Cup."

The 35-year-old Alves was injured on Tuesday in the French Cup final while playing for winner Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks. Brazil's first game in Russia will be on June 17 against Switzerland.

Alves played for Brazil in the last two World Cups and has 107 appearances for the team since his 2006 debut.