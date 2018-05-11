SAO PAULO — Brazil right back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup.
The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement his knee injury makes it "impossible to call Dani Alves for the period of preparation, friendlies and, consequently, the World Cup."
The 35-year-old Alves was injured on Tuesday in the French Cup final while playing for winner Paris Saint-Germain.
The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks. Brazil's first game in Russia will be on June 17 against Switzerland.
Alves played for Brazil in the last two World Cups and has 107 appearances for the team since his 2006 debut.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Five-game Twins winning streak ends as Berrios struggles, bullpen fails
Jose Berrios put the Twins into a 4-0 hole by hanging two curveballs that were hit over the wall and giving up back-to-back doubles. Then the bullpen failed too.
Twins
Twins likely to play home games in March in 2019
Baseball Insider: Team president Dave St. Peter hopes early season games are against division foes, meaning makeup dates would be convenient.
Gophers
Albany coach Scott Marr: NCAA lacrosse tourney a crapshoot
After his top-ranked Great Danes lost their first game of the season a month ago, Albany lacrosse coach Scott Marr said he thought the postseason would be a crapshoot.
Wolves
Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey after another sweep by Cavs
The Toronto Raptors have fired Dwane Casey after the team was swept in the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers for second straight season.
Motorsports
Kenseth ready for season debut at Kansas Speedway
Matt Kenseth says he will be in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing for the next five weeks, beginning with his season debut on Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.