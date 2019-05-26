RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Brazil say fighting erupted among inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas, and at least eight people died before the riot was brought under control.
A statement from the state prison secretary says prisoners began fighting among themselves around noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were rushed to the Anisio Jobim Prison Complex. Col. Marcus Vinicius Oliveira de Ameida says the situation is now "under control" though police helicopters are still flying over the complex as a precaution.
There is no information about any escapes.
The same prison was the scene of a severe riot in January 2017 that killed 56 people.
