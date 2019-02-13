RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's president has been released from a hospital after 17 days of treatment related to a stabbing he suffered during the campaign.
Government spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said Wednesday the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo had given the green light for the president to leave his hospital room. Television images showed him walking to his plane without trouble, accompanied by his wife.
Bolsonaro has been working from hospital after undergoing a colostomy reversal surgery on Jan. 28.
The 63-year-old president suffered serious internal bleeding and nearly died on Sept. 6 after he was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally in the city of Juiz de Fora.
