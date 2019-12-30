Rio de Janeiro — Brazilian police are hunting eight fugitives who escaped from a prison in the state of Minas Gerais on Sunday night, according to authorities.
Five were quickly recaptured.
Authorities didn't confirm how exactly the 13 men escaped from the Presidio de Serro jail, and said the circumstances are being investigated. They released a list of the fugitives' names and photos, and asked for anyone with information to come forward.
