RIO DE JANEIRO — Education officials for Brazil's far-right government say they're planning to slash the budget of federal universities by 30 percent.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub told O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper three top universities are being targeted. The ministry's chief of higher education told a television station later Tuesday it would affect all federal universities and institutions linked to the ministry.

Weintraub has complained about political activism at the schools. On Tuesday, he said, "The university must have a surplus of money to be making such a mess and organizing ridiculous events."

President Jair Bolsonaro recently tweeted that funding for sociology and philosophy studies could be eliminated.

University officials say the cuts could affect scholarships, utility services and maintenance.

Administration officials have said they want to uproot "Marxist ideology" from schools.