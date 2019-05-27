RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian authorities say several inmates have been found dead at three different prisons in the northern state of Amazonas.
Monday's report came a day after officials in Amazonas said 15 inmates had died during a prison riot at a fourth jail. That prison in the state capital of Manaus was the scene of a riot in January 2017 left 56 dead.
The Amazonas state prison agency said Monday that several prisoners were "found dead by hanging inside their cells" during the day, but it could not yet give a precise number. Officials said they were still counting prisoners at the three jails.
The prison agency said that the situation was "under control" and that prisoners were under lockdowns.
