PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points and No. 7 Michigan hit nine of its first 11 shots in opening a big lead and beating Rutgers 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Zavier Simpson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a dreadful performance in a loss to Iowa to remain unbeaten in 11 all-games against the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8).

Jordan Poole added 15 points and Charles Matthews had 11 in giving coach John Beilein his 121st win in the conference for Michigan, a school record.

Eugene Omoruyi, who spent a year in high school with Brazdekis in Ontario, Canada, had 21 to lead Rutgers. Montez Mathis added 12 points for the Scarlet Knights, who never got closer than seven points after falling behind by 17 early.

Brazdeikis scored Michigan's first eight points and Matthews chipped in with nine in helping Michigan open its 27-10 lead.

Brazdeikis finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. His point total was one off his career-high of 24 against North Carolina.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines did not get caught looking past Rutgers to Wisconsin this weekend. The Badgers beat the Wolverines 64-54 on Jan. 19 to hand them their first loss after a 17-0 start.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are relentless. Despite being down early, they kept coming back and forced Beilein to play his starters until the final minute. Their four conference wins are two less than coach Steve Pikiell had combined in his first two seasons here.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Return home to face No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Rutgers: At Illinois on Saturday afternoon in their only meeting this season.