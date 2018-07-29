ATLANTA — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has lost his no-hit try with two outs in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Newcomb was one strike away when Chris Taylor singled sharply past diving third baseman Johan Camargo on a 2-2 pitch.
Newcomb threw 134 pitches. He was pulled after the hit with the Braves ahead 4-0.
