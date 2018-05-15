PHOENIX — Ryan Braun has been scratched from the Milwaukee Brewers' game Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to right mid-back tightness.
The team announced the injury shortly before the series opener. Braun was set to play left field and bat third.
Braun's removal led to several changes in the batting order, with Jonathan Villar entering the lineup batting seventh and playing second base.
Braun is batting .222 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Righthander Moore has Edison eyeing league lead
Senior righthander Theo Moore was 5 years old the last time Edison defeated perennial city conference power Minneapolis Washburn, a streak of 21 losses that dated to 2005.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Dodgers seeks spark in Miami, Darvish returns
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:BLAH BLAH LANDThe struggling Dodgers (16-24) hope to jumpstart their season with a series against the lowly…
Twins
Goodrum's 2 homers lift Tigers over Indians 6-3
Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in five runs, and the injury-plagued Detroit Tigers beat Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Monday night.
MN United
Van Marwijk cuts another 6 from Australia's World Cup squad
Bert van Marwijk cut six players from his extended World Cup squad in a contentious call on the same day as Football Federation Australia and a major sponsor unveiled a marketing campaign with veteran Tim Cahill as the main feature.
Twins
A's hit 3 solo shots and Manaea beats Red Sox again, 6-5
Sean Manaea beat the Boston Red Sox again in his first outing against them since pitching a no-hitter, and Khris Davis hit one of three solo homers by the Oakland Athletics in a 6-5 victory Monday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.