SAN FRANCISCO — Ryan Braun hit an RBI single and drove in two runs to back Chase Anderson's first victory in nearly a month, leading Milwaukee to another late rally and 3-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Joakim Soria pitched the seventh in his Milwaukee debut a day after being acquired in a trade from the White Sox. Soria came in to pitch the seventh with his team up 2-1 and immediately retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout. Following a walk to Evan Longoria, Soria induced Pablo Sandoval's inning-ending double play.

Anderson (7-7) allowed one run on four hits in six innings with three strikeouts and no walks. He earned his first win in five July starts since beating the Reds on June 29 and Corey Knebel saved his second straight game for 14 on the year.

Jeremy Jeffress struck out the first two batters of the eighth before loading the bases on a pair of singles by Steven Duggar and Alen Hanson then a walk to Andrew McCutchen. Buster Posey grounded out to end the threat.

Milwaukee got RBI groundouts from Braun in the sixth and Orlando Arcia in the seventh as the Brewers made it two straight road victories following a six-game skid away from Miller Park. Braun singled in the eighth a night after a key run-scoring single as the Brewers won 7-5 on Thursday.

Madison Bumgarner (3-4) struck out five and walked one in eight strong innings but didn't get enough support. He allowed three runs on seven hits in his 10th start of the season. The 2014 World Series MVP was coming off a career-high six walks last Saturday at Oakland going only four-plus innings.

The Giants grabbed a quick lead in the second on consecutive doubles by Posey and Brandon Crawford, who had just his fourth RBI and extra-base hit this month.

A typical Bay Area summer night, it was one degree colder than Thursday with a first-pitch temperature of 58 degrees.

Christian Yelich's first of two doubles in the first extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

A moment of silence was held before the national anthem for the victims of deadly, devastating wildfires in Northern California.

BOCHY'S QUICK TRIP

Giants manager Bruce Bochy plans to take a redeye late Saturday after the game to be in Cooperstown, New York, to support Trevor Hoffman at the closer's Hall of Fame induction.

Bench coach Hensley Meulens will manage Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Brewers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: CF Lorenzo Cain was given a day off sooner than manager Craig Counsell had planned — initially it was Sunday — because of a tender left knee from a swing and sore right wrist from a slide into second Thursday. ... INF Jonathan Villar (thumb) went through an extensive on-field workout with the hope he came out of it OK on Saturday and could then go out on a rehab assignment. ... RHP Zach Davies, who underwent an MRI earlier in the week on his back as he rehabs a shoulder injury, was set to pitch with Class-A Peoria. ... Milwaukee optioned RHP Jacob Barnes to Triple-A Colorado Springs to clear roster room for Soria.

Giants: After five innings a night earlier, 2B Joe Panik (strained left groin) went 1 for 3 with a walk playing seven innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday then nine Saturday before spending a couple of days with Class-A San Jose once Sacramento goes on the road.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (9-3, 3.58 ERA) tries to reach double-digit wins for a second straight season as he goes for victory No. 10 and a fourth straight winning decision.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 2.76) makes his fourth start since coming off the DL on July 5 and owns a career 11-3 record and 2.74 ERA in 21 starts vs. Milwaukee.