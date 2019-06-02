Born for Bruckner

Conductor Kent Nagano was born in California, but his reputation was mainly forged with prestigious posts in Europe and Canada. Now Nagano is in Minnesota to pick up the mantle of the late Stanisław Skrowaczewski, who led legendary performances of Bruckner's symphonies. Nagano presides over Bruckner's powerful Sixth Symphony. Also on the program is Mozart's minor- key Piano Concerto No. 20, with Austrian Till Fellner as soloist. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $12-$97, 612-371-5656 or mnorch.org)

Beers with big brass

With its "Pint of Music" initiative, the Minnesota Orchestra travels to various taprooms around the Twin Cities, inviting audiences to quench their thirst with 45-minute micro-recitals. This week's concert promises a free round of music for brass quintet. (7:30 p.m. Thu., La Doña Cervecería, Mpls., free, mnorch.org)

Mozart beyond measure

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra wraps the 2018-19 season by showcasing two of its own outstanding players. Concertmaster Steven Copes and associate principal violist Hyobi Sim are the soloists for Mozart's masterful Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola, featuring unparalleled writing for those instruments. Rounding out an all-Mozart program are performances of the dramatic overture to "Don Giovanni" and the boisterous "Prague" Symphony. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, $12-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Violin variations

Boston-based player Omar Chen Guey (from the chamber orchestra A Far Cry) brings a fascinating program of works for solo violin. Heavy hitters include Bach and Paganini, but there are also lesser known works by Ysaÿe, Bartok and Milstein. (Noon Fri., 3 p.m. Sun., Baroque Room, St. Paul, free, thebaroqueroom.com)

Boychoir and beyond

No fewer than six different ensembles take the stage for Minnesota Boychoir's annual spring concert. From age 7 to high school and alumnus status, a total of 150 singers will participate, coordinated by artistic director Mark Johnson. (7 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls.; free, boychoir.org)

TERRY BLAIN