Branko Lustig was just a boy, newly arrived at Auschwitz, when he witnessed a scene that would be seared into his memory. Seven prisoners at the Nazi death camp were to be hanged in a public execution, and Lustig found himself in the front row.

"Moments before they were hanged, before the bench was kicked out from them, they all said as one: 'Remember how we died,' " he recounted years later.

Lustig was 12 and suffering from typhoid when he was liberated from another Nazi camp, Bergen-Belsen, in 1945. He returned to his native Croatia and, in time, embarked on a film career that would take him to movie sets across Europe and to Hollywood, where in 1994 he shared the Academy Award for best picture as a producer of Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama "Schindler's List."

"It's a long way from Auschwitz to this stage," Lustig said that night. Before millions of TV viewers, he collected the highest award in moviemaking. Lustig added, "I hope I fulfilled my obligation to the innocent victims of the Holocaust."

Lustig, who received a second Oscar as a producer of "Gladiator" (2000), died Thursday in Croatia. He was 87. His death was announced by the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, to which he donated his Oscar for "Schindler's List."

Lustig had a fruitful association with Scott, the English filmmaker with whom he produced films including "Black Hawk Down" (2001), and "American Gangster" (2007).

But Lustig was best known for his work on "Schindler's List" and other films that have been widely credited with helping to preserve the memory of that time, as it recedes ever further into the past.

Among Lustig's first U.S. films was "Sophie's Choice," a 1982 adaptation of William Styron's novel about a Polish woman who is sent to Auschwitz and forced to choose which of her two children will be killed. Meryl Streep played the title character and received the Oscar for best actress for the film, which was filmed partly in Yugoslavia, with Lustig as production supervisor.

Later that decade, he was an associate producer of two TV series, based on Herman Wouk's epic World War II novels, the 18-hour "Winds of War" and 30-hour "War and Remembrance."

"War and Remembrance" was the first occasion when officials in Poland, where Auschwitz is located, allowed moviemakers to film at the camp for a major commercial project. The series featured nearly 4,500 extras.

Many of them, while soldiering through the frigid Polish winter, participated in re-creations of horrors that had taken place in the teeming camp. Some had their hair shorn and were stripped of their clothing. Lighting and other filming equipment was hauled into the camp, along with food and supplies for the cast.

"When we were first planning to shoot here, I was thinking, 'How can we do this, how can we make a picture here on this sacred land?' " Lustig told the New York Times. "But now that we are here it is terribly important that we make this picture here because people are forgetting what happened."

Lustig met Spielberg in Los Angeles and formed an immediate connection with the director. Lustig told the Hollywood Reporter that when he recounted to Spielberg, who is Jewish, his experience in the camps, the director kissed the number tattooed on Lustig's arm and declared, "You will be my producer."

"He is the man who gave me the possibility to fulfill my obligation," Lustig said of Spielberg.

The film starred Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who was credited with saving more than 1,200 Jews by giving them jobs in his factory.

Lustig was born June 10, 1932, in the city of Osijek, located in what then was Yugoslavia and today is Croatia. Roughly 30,000 of the 39,000 Croatian Jews would be killed during the Holocaust by the Nazis and the fascist Croatian Ustasa regime.