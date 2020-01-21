MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AJ Bramah set career highs with 18 points and 20 rebounds, tying his school's single-game rebound record, and Robert Morris beat Sacred Heart 67-55 on Monday.
Bramah tied the 20 rebounds Mike Morton made against Baltimore on Jan. 12, 1980.
Sayveon McEwen had 12 points for Robert Morris (9-10, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Dante Treacy added three steals and six assists.
Sacred Heart scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
E.J. Anosike had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-9, 3-3). Aaron Clarke added 16 points.
Robert Morris plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday. Sacred Heart plays Central Connecticut on the road on Thursday.
