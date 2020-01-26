NEW YORK — AJ Bramah had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Robert Morris to a 71-66 win over Long Island-Brooklyn on Saturday.
Dante Treacy had 12 points for Robert Morris (10-11, 6-2 Northeast Conference). Charles Bain added 10 points. Josh Williams had six rebounds.
Raiquan Clark had 21 points for the Sharks (10-11, 5-3). Virshon Cotton added 18 points. Ty Flowers had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Robert Morris faces Bryant at home on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Merrimack on the road next Saturday.
