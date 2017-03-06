Mary Brainerd, the HealthPartners chief executive who led significant growth at one of the state's largest health care nonprofits during her 15-year-tenure, announced Monday that she will retire June 1.

Brainerd will be succeeded by Andrea Walsh, a longtime executive who has held a variety of leadership positions at HealthPartners, which is both a large health insurance company and a major operator of hospitals and clinics.

Brainerd started with HealthPartners when it was created in 1992 with the merger of the old Group Health and MedCenters health plans. She became CEO in 2002, and led a merger with the St. Louis Park-based Park Nicollet system that dramatically expanded the health care delivery side of the organization.

HealthPartners runs Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and employs more than 23,000 people.

"HealthPartners is a strong organization today thanks to Mary's leadership, collaborative spirit and passionate drive to improve health, to make care and coverage more affordable and to always focus on how we meet the needs of our patients, members and the community," said Ruth Mickelsen, the chair of the board of directors at HealthPartners, in a statement. "Andrea will continue that tradition. ... The organization is positioned well for the future."

HealthPartners' origins date back to the founding of Group Health in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul in 1957. Brainerd grew up in St. Paul, and cites community work among her accomplishments. Brainerd is one of the founding CEOs and former chair of the Itasca Project, a group of 40 business leaders that work to drive long-term economic growth in the Twin Cities.

One of the longest-standing HMOs in the country, HealthPartners grew during Brainerd's tenure by way of merger not just with Park Nicollet, but also hospitals and clinics in Stillwater and western Wisconsin. When Brainerd started as chief executive, HealthPartners posted annual revenue of $1.8 billion. The figure grew to $5.7 billion in 2015.

"I believe our best days are yet to come," Brainerd said in a statement. "Andrea is the right leader to guide our organization into the future."

Walsh has been a member of Brainerd's senior leadership team. Before joining HealthPartners, Walsh practiced law and was an assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Health.

"I've been fortunate to work closely with Mary for much of my career," Walsh said in statement. "I look forward to leading HealthPartners and continuing our focus on providing the best and most affordable care and coverage for our patients, members and the community."

