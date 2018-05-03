A 22-year-old man from Brainerd, Minn., died early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The 2007 Chevy Silverado that Carter Close was driving was found resting on its roof in the Gull River at 5:50 a.m., according to Sheriff Tom Burch. An initial investigation indicated that Close's vehicle was headed west on Gull Lake Dam Road when it went through the intersection of Gull Lake Lane into the river.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office and the crash remains under investigation.

In a news release, Burch said that it was the second fatal crash at the site in about a month's time, and that his office is "working diligently" with county engineers and the city of East Gull Lake to install safety barriers at the site.

"Our records indicate these have been the only two serious accidents at that location in the last 17 years," he said.

Early Wednesday evening, a 76-year-old Duluth man, Frank Zatocil, died when his vehicle veered off West Tischer Road just east of Jean Duluth Road in Lakewood Township and struck a tree, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

"Alcohol containers were present at the scene, but … it is unknown if Zatocil suffered a medical emergency causing the crash or if alcohol was a contributing factor," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

STAFF REPORT