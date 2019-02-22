Brainerd/Little Falls did what no girls' hockey team could do in section play against White Bear Lake — score on star goaltender Calla Frank.

Class 2A's No. 3 seed ended Frank's three-game shutout streak in a 4-0 state quarterfinal victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

"Any time you have good goaltenders, traffic in front of the net is going to create problems for 'em, and so we just continued to stress that," Brainerd/Little Falls coach Jim Ernster said. "We told the girls to watch the White Bear-Hill [Murray] game, just to get a sense of familiarity."

Frank, the Star Tribune's first-team all-metro goalie, stopped all 115 shots she faced in the section tournament. Warriors forward Cheyenne Abear ended the streak less than six minutes into the first period. It proved to be all Brainerd/Little Falls (24-4-1) needed.

"Coming into the tournament we knew we had to get the first goal, and make the first five minutes the best," Abear said. "So starting off and scoring first definitely felt good, and it got everyone going."

Ella Kalusche scored later in the first period, Gabbie Smith made it 3-0 early in the second, and defenseman Emma Booth capped the scoring with 1:29 left in the third. The Warriors outshot the Bears (13-13-3) 39-12.

"They played a very effective game. They kept us on the outside," White Bear Lake coach Jerry Kwapick said. "We did not do a good job of getting a good net presence, and that's something we have to have in our game."

Frank, a senior, said "just getting to the tournament I think is pretty amazing. We haven't gone since '02. So just being here is just great, I couldn't ask for anything more."

