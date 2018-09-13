MILWAUKEE _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $35 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $297.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.1 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

Brady expects full-year earnings to be $2.15 to $2.25 per share.

Brady shares have increased roughly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 14 percent in the last 12 months.

