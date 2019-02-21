MILWAUKEE _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $282.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.4 million.

Brady expects full-year earnings to be $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

Brady shares have increased 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

